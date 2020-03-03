Watch: Pete Buttiegieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke formally endorse Joe Biden

DALLAS, T.X. (CNN/WCBD) – Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign to be the democratic nominee for president on Sunday night.

Just a day later, Buttigieg was on the ground in Texas with former Vice President Joe Biden, where Buttiegieg formally gave Biden his endorsement.

Buttigieg said in part:

“When I ran for president, we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for the values that we share. And that was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming president. And it is in the name of that very same goal that I’m delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president.”

Following his speech, Buttigieg took to Twitter to elaborate on the endorsement.

The only way we beat Trump is through a politics that reflects the decency of the American people. It’s what we sought to practice in my campaign—and it’s what @JoeBiden has practiced his whole life.



I'm proud to stand with the VP and help make him our next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/Y9SqDLZS0g — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 3, 2020

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was the second to endorse Biden on Monday night, saying in part:

“It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country, and then to build something even greater. I believe we can do this together. And that is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Beto O’Rourke, in his home state of Texas, was the final former candidate to endorse Biden on Monday night.

O’Rourke described Biden as the antithesis of President Trump, saying “at a time when this country is so polarized, so deeply divided, we need somebody who can heal us.”