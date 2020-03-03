Watch: Pete Buttiegieg formally endorses Joe Biden

DALLAS, T.X. (CNN/WCBD) – Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign to be the democratic nominee for president on Sunday night.

Just a day later, Buttigieg was on the ground in Texas with former Vice President Joe Biden, where Buttiegieg formally gave Biden his endorsement.

Buttigieg said in part:

“When I ran for president, we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for the values that we share. And that was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming president. And it is in the name of that very same goal that I’m delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president.”

Following his speech, Buttigieg took to Twitter to elaborate on the endorsement.