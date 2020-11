PHILADELPHIA, PA (WCBD) – President Donald Trump will address supporters on Wednesday as votes continues to be counted one day after the election.

He will be joined by Eric Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski for the press conference.

So far, the Trump campaign has filed to stop vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and called for a recount in Wisconsin.