Watch soon: Nevada expected to release new results in presidential race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While it’s not yet clear when Nevada vote count totals will be high enough to award the state’s six electoral votes to President Trump or Joe Biden, it’s possible that will happen during a morning news conference.

Election officials plan to release the latest results — and continue that process daily at 10:00 a.m. local (Pacific) time.

As of Thursday morning, Biden had a slim lead of 8,000 votes with 89% of the estimated vote reported.

According to Electoral College totals from the Associated Press, a win in Nevada allows him to hit the 270 threshold and win the race.

So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2.

Still to count:

Mail ballots received on Election Day

Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

Provisional ballots

It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding. According to the Secretary of State, all mail ballots must be counted on or before November 12.