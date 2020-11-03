Watching South Carolina’s first Congressional District race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of South Carolina’s top races includes the First Congressional District between Incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham and State Representative Nancy Mace.

This is the most expensive U.S. House race in South Carolina’s history, and a seat Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham flipped back in 2018, previously held by former Governor Mark Sanford.

He’s also the first Democrat in South Carolina to flip the House seat from Republican-led since 1986.

Some of the big things Cunningham has backed while in office includes the ban on offshore drilling. He’s also a big proponent of term limits in Congress, and believes healthcare is a right and not a privilege.

Cunningham asks when voters hit the polls on Tuesday, they choose to pick “Lowcountry over party.”

“It’s been fairly consistent with this in-person absentee. People are excited to get out there and participate in democracy. I think you’re going to see lines tomorrow (Tuesday) as well,” said Rep. Cunningham while on the campaign trail Monday.

State Rep. Nancy Mace is running as a limited government, fiscal conservative candidate.

She previously voted to pass the fetal heartbeat bill in the State House in 2019, and fully supports securing our boarders.

Mace also wants to work to restore the Lowcountry’s economy and says there is a silent majority.

“People are very energized right now, and I’m seeing that on the Republicans and the swing voters even with us. People are with us and so it’s an exciting time to be out. A lot of people have already voted,” Mace said on Monday.

Mace is expected to make her way to Seacoast Church on Tuesday morning, while Cunningham will spend the day elbow bumping voters at several locations across the Lowcountry.