SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/AP) – Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for superintendent of education in South Carolina.

Weaver spoke to supporters late Tuesday in Columbia.

“I am just overwhelmed and humbled by the trust that has been placed in me by the voters of this state to serve as your next superintendent of education,” said Weaver.

Weaver is the founding President and CEO of the conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute. She also served as the chair of the state Education Oversight Committee.

Weaver only obtained the master’s degree required for the superintendent job last month after what she said was an intensive program of about six months.

Democrats and others haven’t said if they will challenge Weaver’s qualifications.