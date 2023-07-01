NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wendell Gilliard will kick off his District 42 campaign with local leaders Wednesday at the Economics Justice Rally in North Charleston.

The Economics Justice Rally will mark the start of Gilliard’s campaign for SC Senate Seat 42.

According to the press release, Wendell Gilliard, Congressman Ro Khanna, and former State Rep. Bakari Sellers will rally Wednesday to discuss:

Radical justice

Economic development

Housing

Education

The rally will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Royal Baptist Church in North Charleston.