What are the rules for removing campaign signs after Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been more than a week since Election Day and you’re still seeing campaign signs across the Lowcountry.

We asked local officials about when they need to go and who is responsible for removing them.

Dorchester County has an ordinance on political sign removal and said the signs must be removed by the campaign within a week after the election in which the candidate ran.

However, they say they do not have a fine or penalty to enforce that rule.

Charleston County said they are not responsible for taking down campaign signs, but the municipalities are.

In the City of Charleston, they said that the Traffic and Transportation Department is responsible for removing the signs after the election and not the candidate. The problem is they lack the manpower to get all the signs down, so it’s taking longer than expected.

“We use our signs and markings division which is a crew of two trucks that are responsible for covering the entire city including Daniel Island, James and Johns Islands, and the peninsula,” said Robert Somerville, Director for the City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation. “So, it’s going to take some time to remove them all.”

The City of Charleston said signs that are in yards and apartment complex are considered private property so it’s up to the homeowner landlord to remove those signs.

Berkeley County officials say they do not have any county-wide policies regarding the removal of the signs.

Some signs may remain in place a little longer due to next week’s run-off election.