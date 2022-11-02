MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the November 8 general election will see state and local measures.

Those casting their vote in Dorchester County will decide whether they want to continue the current one percent sales tax that goes toward road projects.

More than 20 projects have benefited from the tax, which has been around since 2005. If approved, taxes will not increase.

A penny tax is on the ballot in Berkeley County.

Voters there will answer two questions about how to raise money for transportation projects that cost more than half a billion dollars.

If a sales tax is approved, that money will be put towards improving roads for the next seven years.

Additionally, Berkeley County voters will have a say in whether to fund a variety of education projects with a sales tax.

In Charleston County, Mount Pleasant residents will vote on a property tax increase to fund recreation projects. If approved, it would levy a tax on property owners to fund recreational amenities like athletic fields, tennis facilities, and green space.

On the ballot for the Isle of Palms, voters will determine if the size of the city council is reduced by two members or remains the same.

There are no referendums on the ballot in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Meanwhile, there are two amendments to the state’s constitution on the ballot that would increase South Carolina’s ability to prepare for economic uncertainty.

The Constitution of the State of South Carolina requires two “rainy day” funds:

General Reserve Fund (S.C. Constitution, Article III, Section 36(A))

Capital Reserve Fund (S.C. Constitution, Article III, Section 36(B))

Statewide Constitutional Amendments Effect if passed Amendment 1 Increases money for the General Reserve Fund Amendment 2 Increases money for Capital Reserve Fund

Amendment 1: The General Reserve Fund of five percent of annual general fund revenue will be increased each year by one-half of one percent until it equals seven percent. Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money the state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund) from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7% of the previous year’s revenue. scvotes.com