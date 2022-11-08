FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- By the time the clock strikes 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, millions of South Carolinians will have cast their ballots for various federal, state, and local races.

Google Trends tracked search data to determine what issues and election questions have been top of mind for South Carolina voters as they prepare for the midterms.

Number values reflect how many searches have been done for the term relative to the total number of searches done on Google in the given time period and region. The number is placed on a scale of 0-100 with 100 representing peak popularity.

What issues are voters searching for online?

According to Google Trends, South Carolinians have searched for a number of hot-button issues in the past week, with wages and social security being among the top searches.

Searches for wages were the highest in Berkeley County (37), Dorchester County (37), and Richland County (33), while searches for social security were highest in Allendale County (49) and Williamsburg County (45).

Lee County was the only county in the state where abortion was the most-searched issue in the past week.

As of November 8, the top five most-searched issues in South Carolina are:

Wages Social Security Health Care Abortion Economy

How has search interest changed over the past week?

Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, voters remained the most interested in wages and social security with those two issues staying mostly steady and trading the top spot.

There was a brief peak in interest in health care on Nov. 5, the first Saturday after the Open Enrollment Period for federal marketplace health insurance opened.

How has searched interest changed since the last election?

Based on Google Trends data, current events of the past two years have had a strong impact on the topics that South Carolinians are searching for.

In April 2020, right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, searches related to unemployment skyrocketed, reaching peak popularity. Interest in unemployment remained high throughout the next one and a half years before finally dropping off in September 2021.

Around that time, wages, social security, and health care became and have remained among the most-searched topics in the state.

There is, however, another slight peak in the data. In June 2022, the month that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, searches related to abortion reached their highest level at 12.

The data also reflects that South Carolinians are less interested in the economy and immigration with neither issue seeing significant search popularity in the past two years.

Which race are South Carolina voters most interested in?

According to Google Trends, South Carolina voters have been most interested in the U.S. Senate race between Republican Tim Scott and Democrat Krystle Matthews heading into Tuesday.

They are second-most interested in the Governor’s race between Republican Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham.

Various U.S. House races garnered far less search interest in South Carolina over the past week, according to the data.

Where to find election information in South Carolina

EDITOR’S NOTE: Google Trends is not a scientific poll and should not be confused with polling data. Information merely reflects search interest and should not be taken as an indicator of which candidate or party will win in the general election.