CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Some voters will take to the polls again in less than two weeks as three municipal races in Charleston County advance to a runoff election.

On Tuesday, voters narrowed the six-candidate field for Charleston mayor to incumbent John Tecklenburg and real estate developer William Cogswell.

On Folly Beach, the race for a seat on city council remains tight between Billy Grooms and Ann Peets. The Charleston City Council District 9 race will also go to a runoff between William Tinkler and Mike Gastin.

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BVRE) said a candidate must win at least 50% of the votes plus one to win outright. No candidate met that threshold in each of these races, triggering a runoff between the two candidates who received the most votes in each of these races.

The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Here’s where and when you can vote early:

Any eligible voter, including those that did not participate in the Nov. 7 election, can cast a ballot for the runoffs during the early voting period without an excuse.

Early voting for all three runoff elections will be open from Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 at the BVRE headquarters (4340 Corporate Rd, North Charleston). Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Residents who voted absentee for the Nov. 7 municipal election and who requested an absentee ballot in the event of a runoff will be mailed a runoff ballot, according to BVRE officials. Absentee ballots must be returned to BVRE headquarters by 7 p.m. on Nov. 21.

On Election Day, voters can visit their assigned polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to cast a ballot. Only polling locations that serve voters will runoff elections will be open on Nov. 21.