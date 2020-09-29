What to know before the first presidential debate

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Some of the country’s major sports betting companies are running contests in which participants predict things that will happen or be said during the presidential debate, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, for the chance to win money. (AP Photo/File)

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The first presidential debate will be aired Tuesday at 9 PM on NBC.

Viewers will see the candidates go head to head on six different topics including COVID-19, race and violence in our cities, the integrity of the election, the supreme court, the economy, and the Trump and Biden records.

It will also be the first time voters have seen Joe Biden since the primary.

Biden’s challenge will be appealing to progressive democrats and centrist democrats at the same time according to Head of the Citadel’s Political Science Department Dr. Dubose Kapeluck.

“… and modernists that are unaffiliated with a political party. He has to placate them without driving the base into hibernation, make sure they turn out to vote, and that they’re motivated,” said Kapeluck.

Since Trump has been president Kapeluck believes the nation knows what he is about, plus he has his base supporters but says Trump also must appeal to moderates.

“Everybody’s heard about these suburban voters. They’re moderates, these are people who just want law and order and things to be normal and so he’s got to make sure those people don’t think he comes off too abrasive,” added Kapeluck.

After tonight there will be two more presidential debates but Kapeluck argues tonight is the most important as both candidates make their first impressions on the nation.

“Because voters are unaccustomed to Biden. We haven’t seen Biden and Trump together on one stage and the expectations for Joe Biden are rather low. If he out performs it’ll really raise the bar for President Trump,” Kapeluck noted.

