What’s next? Mike Seekings speaks to News 2 about runoff election for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Since no candidate received 50% of the vote in the Charleston mayoral race on Tuesday, there will be a runoff election between incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and Councilman Mike Seekings.

Seekings said it was humbling to see citizens getting out to vote in the General Election. “This has been a campaign about people encouraging me to be a part of this and they’ve been there the whole way. It was a really good night.”

He said he is excited about the next two weeks and ready to get out and talk about the issues that matter to the people of Charleston.

From his campaigns watch party Tuesday night, the councilman said the results show people are ready to go in a new direction.

“If you look at the numbers, well over 50% of the people who voted want to take Charleston in a new direction. That is the message we’ve heard from them and now we’ll spend the next two weeks talking about the direction we need to go when it comes to transportation, infrastructure, flooding and development.”

Seekings said we need to address the issues that are fixable today – like the Calhoun West/Beaufain drainage to Church Creek. “We need to tackle those projects now. One thing we learned from the Dutch was ‘get a plan.’ We’ve got a plan in place, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work.”

So, what do the next two weeks look like for Councilman Seekings’ campaign?

“Having an issue about these issues, about leadership, about what the future looks like and what has happened in the last four years … if you think there is time for some change, for some action, that is what our campaign is going to be about,” he said.

Seekings said it was humbling to be a part of the process, to be a representative of Charleston, and for people to come out and support you in large numbers, “which they did yesterday,” he said. “We made history – we are the first candidate to run against an incumbent (in the City of Charleston) and even get this far. That tells you something.”

The runoff election will take place on November 19th.

News 2 invited Mayor Tecklenburg to appear on the same broadcast. He was unable to make it.