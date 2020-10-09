Where is my absentee ballot? Charleston County says they are on the way

A sign for absentee voting is displayed as people wait over four hours for early voting at Fairfax County Government Center, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are waiting on your absentee ballot to arrive in the mail, you are not alone — but they are on the way.

A number of Charleston County voters have reached out to News 2 saying their absentee ballot were mailed on September 29th but have not yet received them.

Joe Debney, the Executive Director for Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration, said voters will be getting their ballots this week.

Debney said the ballots were mailed out on October 5th and most should receive their absentee by the week’s end.

When asked why scvotes.org shows some ballots were sent out on September 29th, Debney said that is the date that the file was uploaded for printing.

Voters who have chosen to vote absentee by-mail are encouraged to return their ballot immediately. The forms must be completely filled out and include a witness signature.

If you do not want to return your ballot in the mail, Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration said you can return the ballot in person at one of their official absentee in-person satellite offices.

You should aim to have your ballot returned by the end of the month. The deadline to vote absentee in-person is November 2nd by 5:00 p.m.