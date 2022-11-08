MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races.

Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close.

Whether you are looking to find the outcome of the governor’s race, superintendent of education, or local races like school board, South Carolina House of Representatives, or county council, WCBD News 2 and counton2.com will prove the very latest data both on-air and online.

Results will be posted at counton2.com/results.

County election offices will collect voting data after the polls close and deliver those tabulations to the South Carolina Election Commission. Those votes are then gathered and presented by media outlets like News 2.

The Associated Press handles election results on a statewide and national level. For the latest results, visit counton2.com and watch News 2 throughout the night.