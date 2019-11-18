Where to vote in Tuesday’s runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston wants to make sure you know where to vote ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election.

Many think their voting district is the same as their city district, however, for some residents, that may not be the case.

Before you head to the polls to cast your vote in the Charleston Mayoral or District 3 race, double-check where you are supposed to vote by visiting scvotes.org.

Once there, scroll down and click on ‘Check My Voter Registration,’ and fill in the blanks.

It should bring you to a page where it shows your personal voter information.

You are looking for your voting precinct in the upper blue box, not the voting districts in the lower blue box.

You will vote where it says precinct location.