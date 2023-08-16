NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s outgoing mayor already knows who he plans on voting for when it comes to selecting a successor during the November 7th election.

But the choice shouldn’t come as any surprise.

Keith Summey, who has served as the city’s mayor since October of 1994, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election for an eighth term – hoping to pass the torch onto new leadership and looking forward to spending more time with his growing grandchildren.

The filing period to run for the mayor’s office opened last week, and so far, 10 candidates have put their names in the hat to serve as the city’s top executive.

Among those looking to lead the city are North Charleston City Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, and longtime Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor.

Mayor Summey said that while there are several great candidates running to fill his spot, he believes one is the best choice.

“I think most people know that I have a wonderful working relationship with my former police chief … I’ve watched him grow. You’ve got to have management skills and I think he had those management skills. I think he also has people skills. There are some other very good people running, but I will be voting for Reggie Burgess,” he said.

News 2’s Riley Benson sat down with Mayor Summey for a special look back on the mayor’s career and the legacy he will leave behind. You can catch that during 2 the Point on Sunday, September 10th at 11:00 a.m.