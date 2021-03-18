Will Haynie announces plans to seek reelection as Mount Pleasant mayor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced his plans to seek re-election during a press conference on Thursday.

Haynie was first elected as mayor in November 2017 after a stint on Mount Pleasant Town Council.

During his announcement, Haynie noted some of the great things the town has accomplished during his term, such as lowering the “out of control residential growth rate,” passing a 10-year comprehensive plan, and lowered the residential property tax rate from 41 to 39 Mils.

He also touched on transportation improvements throughout the town, and funding/improving drainage in Old Mount Pleasant, “giving them relief like the residents of Snee Farm got recently,” he said.

“We’ve had three elections to establish the vision for Mount Pleasant – slowing growth, protecting our quality of life, and remining a suburban coastal town,” he said. “We got to that point. We passed a comprehensive plan unanimously, and I want to be here for the next four years to implement that and carry that vision forward.”

Mayor Haynie said he announced his ‘Palmetto Principal of Leadership’ for the Town of Mount Pleasant three years ago. “My focus has only been on Mount Pleasant. So, that principal is to protect, plan and restore,” he said. “We’re protecting the environment, our settlement communities and quality of life in the Town of Mount Pleasant by how we grow and where we grow, what our buildings look like and all of those things.” he said.

He said the town is planning infrastructure for the future. “New roads, new drainage, and financial stability for the future which we already have, and then we’re restoring—we’re restoring a sense of community, a sense that the residents will get the type of town, the type of government to listen to them, that I know they were asking for when I first ran for council.”

Potential challengers have not yet announced their intentions to run.