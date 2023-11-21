CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Voters in Charleston have chosen former State Representative William Cogswell to lead the city as its next mayor.

Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Cogswell defeated incumbent John Tecklenburg, earning about 51 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s runoff election.

“The people have spoken and we’re ready, we’re ready for a new direction,” Cogswell said at his watch party in downtown Charleston shortly after declaring victory. “I am humbled by the results, no doubt. I am excited about the future of our city.”

The pair advanced to a runoff after neither earned enough votes to win outright in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Tecklenburg, who was seeking his third term in office, conceded the race late Tuesday.

“Serving as your mayor these last eight years has really been the honor of my life,” Tecklenburg said to a crowd of supporters at his watch party. “I’d like to ask each and every Charlestonian to give him your support because starting tonight when Mayor Cogswell succeeds, Charleston succeeds.”

Cogswell’s mayoral campaign centered around three key themes: “safe communities, smart growth, and sound governance.” He advocates for what he calls a “strategic approach to growth,” which would include enacting new zoning ordinances. He also supports increased funding for city recreation leagues and community centers, as well as taking a regional approach to address both flooding and affordable housing.

He represented House District 110 in the Statehouse from 2017 until 2022. During that time, he served as Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee.

As a real estate developer, some of his major projects include the redevelopment of the old Cigar Factory on East Bay Street and Garco Mill in Park Circle, as well as ongoing efforts to revitalize the Navy Yard in North Charleston.

He grew up Gibbs Street and attended both the University of the South and Columbia University.

Cogswell will succeed Tecklenburg who has held the office since 2016.

This story is developing.