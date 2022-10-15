CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor.

Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media.

Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee.

“Charleston needs real vision, leadership, and a collaborative approach to governance to address our compounding problems,” said Cogswell. “It’s time to be proactive, and I believe I have the experience we need to move our city forward.”

According to his campaign, Cogswell’s goal is to bring “vision, leadership, and accountability back to the mayor’s office.”

Cogswell grew up on Gibbs Street and attended both the University of the South and Columbia University.

Charleston City Councilmember Peter Shahid, combat veteran Clay Middleton, and incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg are also in the running for the title.

The mayoral race will be held in 2023.