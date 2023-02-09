CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston mayoral candidate William Cogswell held a campaign kickoff party at Hometeam BBQ in downtown Charleston on Thursday night.

Cogswell, who announced his candidacy for mayor last October, previously served in the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2016 where he represented District 110.

He chose not to seek re-election so that he could focus on his 2023 mayoral run.

With support from fellow lawmakers and family members during Thursday night’s event, Cogswell laid out his vision for the city of Charleston should he be elected to that position.

Cogswell has said Charleston needs real vision, leadership, “and a collaborative approach to governance to address our compounding problems.”

He said it’s time to be proactive.

“I was hearing a lot about what was going on in Charleston and obviously knew a lot about it because of my day job, but also because of serving the peninsula and parts of Mount Pleasant in the South Carolina House, and frankly, a lot of things have been said or are being said, but just not a lot of action,” Cogswell said in an interview with News 2 prior to speaking at the event.

The mayoral race will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.