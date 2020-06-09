Your June primary ballot could only have a few races on it; here’s why

COLUMBIA, SC (WCBD)- A lot of decisions will be made Tuesday at the polls. It’s not the final say, but hundreds of thousands of South Carolina voters will express their top picks for some key seats up for election.

Not only do voters get the chance to express their preference for some key offices in the state, but some voters will also be able to express their preference on a looming issue in the state.

The South Carolina Election Commission is seeing record breaking numbers for absentee voting in this June primary.

Part of the increase is due to lawmakers expanding absentee voting eligibility in lieu of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Chris Whitmire with SCEC explained, “No more than 60,000 people have ever voted absentee in a statewide primary and we’re at more than 180,000. So more than triple the previous record for a statewide primary.”

When you get to the polls tomorrow you’ll see new policies implemented as a result of the coronavirus and depending on which party’s primary you choose to vote in your ballot will look different from the voter’s behind you.

There are no Democratic statewide offices up for a vote and in at least 3 counties there will be no local democratic seats on the ballot either.

On the Republican primary ballot though, voters can expect a few more options.

“So every Republican primary voter will see US Senate and there will be 2 advisory questions which are strictly preference,” Whitmire added.

One of those advisory questions deals with registering by party. Right now, South Carolina voters do not have to express their preference in order to vote.

Drew McKissick, the SC GOP chair explained some benefits of party registration, “From an organizational standpoint for the parties, the better list you have the better you can campaign and organize, and it also has the benefit for new voters to get connected with our party.”

The Election Commission is stressing the importance of patience on election day because things may take a little longer as a result of the coronavirus and implementing new policies to keep voters safe.

Head to scvotes.org to see which offices are up for election in your town.