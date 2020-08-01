Youth wrestlers get temperature checks, but no masks on mat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of youth wrestlers and their families arrived at a South Carolina beach town identified as a recent COVID-19 hotspot for a three-day tournament this week after city officials signed off on the gathering.

The tournament, hosted by the South Carolina Youth Wrestling Association, was the first large event held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in several months.

The tournament implemented temperature checks and a strictly-enforced mask requirement, association president Mica Hendricks told WMBF-TV.

Wrestlers did not have to wear masks while competing on the mat. The wrestling mats were spaced further apart from each other, but chairs surrounding the mats were not, WMBF-TV reported.

A Myrtle Beach spokesman said the event was approved after organizers submitted safety protocols.

One wrestling coach, Donovan Whitted, said his team had traveled from Texas and had recently attended events in Oklahoma and Alabama.

The tournament concluded on Friday.