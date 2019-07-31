Zaxby’s benefit weekend for Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all Zaxby’s lovers!

You can enjoy your favorite food this weekend while also supporting a special cause.

Twenty percent of sales from your order will benefit the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

Senior Chaplain and Executive Director Rich Robinson is here with all the details.

All 12 Charleston, SC Zaxby’s Locations:

1018 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412

1908 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407

3476 Shelby Ray Ct., Charleston, SC 29414

433 Saint James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445

507 N Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29418

6924 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406

8419 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29420

9141 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406

320 Azalea Square Blvd., Summerville, SC 29483

1625 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483

2046 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488

Chicken wing eating contest will take place at the Zaxby’s by the Tanger Outlets on Saturday, August 3rd at 12:30pm with first responders.