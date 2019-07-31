Zaxby’s benefit weekend for Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all Zaxby’s lovers!
You can enjoy your favorite food this weekend while also supporting a special cause.
Twenty percent of sales from your order will benefit the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
Senior Chaplain and Executive Director Rich Robinson is here with all the details.
All 12 Charleston, SC Zaxby’s Locations:
1018 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412
1908 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407
3476 Shelby Ray Ct., Charleston, SC 29414
433 Saint James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445
507 N Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29418
6924 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406
8419 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29420
9141 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406
320 Azalea Square Blvd., Summerville, SC 29483
1625 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483
2046 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488
Chicken wing eating contest will take place at the Zaxby’s by the Tanger Outlets on Saturday, August 3rd at 12:30pm with first responders.