Zoom meeting at USC interrupted by hackers using racial slurs, university president says

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A meeting held Friday by a University of South Carolina student group over Zoom was interrupted with hackers hurling racial slurs, the university’s president said in a letter.

Members of the Association of African American Students (AAAS) at USC were gathering over the online platform to celebrate the group’s annual cookout event.

That’s when the meeting was interrupted by others who hacked into the call and ‘displayed hateful imagery and offensive racial slurs,’ President Bob Caslen said in the letter addressed to students, faculty and staff.

“Our students, who gathered in fellowship during a time of hardship and uncertainty, expected that they’d be in a safe, welcoming environment,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, that environment was breached by cowardly individuals looking to cause harm during this already difficult time.”

The university’s Division of Information Technology has contacted Zoom and asked the incident be investigated. USC’s Office of Equal Opportunity Programs has also been notified, and the president says it is prepared to investigate should it be determined USC students were behind this.