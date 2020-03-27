News 2 Cares: Help For Our Neighbors

You Count on News 2 during times of crisis and uncertainty. News 2 is offering support for the community through a comprehensive resource page to assist your family and business during the coronavirus pandemic. Below, you’ll find helpful employment information, counseling services, food distribution locations, crisis assistance and more.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

Unemployment Assistance

Information on applying for SC Unemployment Insurance Benefits – click here

Q&A related to the Coronavirus and SC unemployment insurance benefits – click here

Small Business Assistance

Assistance for Small Business Owners visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Charleston County Economic Development: COVID-19 Business Resource Center – https://bit.ly/CCEDCOVID-19

The SC Chamber of Commerce, SC Bankers Association, and the US Small Business Administration SC District Office announced a loan program designed to help small businesses (500 employees or less) has been approved – read more

Important phone numbers and county information

Charleston County Citizens Information Line – Open Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5 PM

Citizen Info Line: 843-746-3900

Spanish Line: 843-746-3909

SC DHEC Care Line – Open Monday-Friday 8 AM to 6 PM for questions about COVID-19

1-855-472-3432

Coronavirus virtual care resources

MUSC Health: Virtual Care 843-792-7000 or http://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html

How to utilize MUSC’s free virtual health screening – story here

Roper St Francis Virtual Care: http://rsfh.com/virtualcare

Trident Health virtual screening: https://tridenthealthsystem.com/covid-19/index.dot

How to donate medical supplies to local hospitals – click here

Schools, education and student meals

All schools will remain closed through April 30th by order of the governor.

School meal distribution information for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester 2 & 4, Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties can be found by clicking here.

VIRTUAL LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 – click here.

Storm Team 2 launches ‘Stay at Home STEM’ for e-learning – click here

Riverbanks Zoo closes, will offer ‘Z-Learning’ during coronavirus pandemic – story here

Charleston County Public Libary offering digital cards, free WiFi access during coronavirus closures – more here

Universities and colleges in SC move to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester – learn more here

RESTAURANT AND GROCERY INFORMATION:

Where to Eat: Local restaurants offering takeout and delivery – click here

Amended grocery store hours and senior shopping times – click here

Major retail stores that have changed hours or closed – click here

City of Walterboro works with local businesses to enact senior hours for vulnerable adults – story here

The Lowcountry Food Bank can be reached at (843) 747-8146

2864 Azalea DriveCharleston, SC 29405 – lowcountryfoodbank.org

Information regarding SNAP benefits – click here

MENTAL HEALTH AND FITNESS

Exercise tips to reduce ‘cabin fever’ while social distancing – click here

Quarantine Workouts: keeping your fitness goals during social distancing – click here

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 | www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 | suicidepreventionlifeline.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224 | ww.thehotline.org

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Tips for mental health and coping during COVID-19 – click here