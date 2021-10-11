Newsfeed Now: Rescue of kids lost in Texas forest caught on camera; Southwest flyers still facing delays

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Southwest Airlines canceled more flights Monday after thousands of its customers were left stranded due to widespread cancellations over the weekend.

See the full story on NewsNation

Gabby Petito’s family visited a makeshift memorial for Gabby at North Port City Hall. Meanwhile, the search for Brian Laundrie continues with police saying they wouldn’t be surprised if he was dead or alive at this point in the search. Laundrie has been missing for more than three weeks and is a person of interest in the death of Petito.

See the full story on NewsNation

Police body camera footage shows the moment three children under the age of 7 were rescued from the Sam Houston National Forest about 60 miles north of Houston, Texas. The kids were in the forest for more than 24 hours.

See the full story on NewsNation

A Tennessee mother says after having issues with her children’s school bus driver, she decided to hit record on her phone and confront her about what she calls ongoing problems for weeks.

See the full story on News Channel 11

At-home COVID-19 tests are barely making it onto shelves of pharmacies due to a national shortage.

See the full story on BRProud

Empty shelves are not in grocery stores since the pandemic began but now the same thing is happening at liquor stores.

See the full story on WSYR

Disney’s new annual pass program is causing frustration among some of its “Magic key” holders who say there is a lack of available reservations. Keyholders on social media say reservations are unavailable for weeks in advance with no weekend reservations available through Thanksgiving.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

Admit it, as new parents chances are you snuck into your newborn’s room just to check on their well-being. A new device monitors babies and can track their breathing.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

As food prices continue climbing at grocery stores, urban gardens are helping keep costs low and nurturing the spirit of community.