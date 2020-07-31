Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; One-on-one with President Trump

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The White House is making an effort to get more people to donate plasma. Washington reporter Joe Khalil reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Isaías manage to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane overnight with wind speeds this morning sustained at 80 mph. KLFY meteorologist Chris Cozart has the latest track.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SEC CONFERENCE PLAY: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to announce on the SEC Network Thursday afternoon that the 14 conference member schools can proceed with plans to play college football under a 10 game, SEC games only format. KNWA’s Tera Talmadge joins the conversation.

SEC southeastern conference

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES