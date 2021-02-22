Newsfeed Now: US set to top 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, United grounds 777 fleet after engine explosion

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

The U.S. is approaching 500,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, a number comparable to the population of Atlanta or Sacramento, or, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than double the number of Americans who died in battle in World War II.

See more of this story at NewsNationNow.com

A nationwide search for a North Carolina girl who was kidnapped ended in Arkansas over the weekend in a shootout between local police and a Pennsylvania man who investigators call a possible predator.

See more of this story on FOX16.com

A mother in Ohio was arrested after police found her kids all alone in a local hotel. After first facing waves of criticism, she then received an outpouring of support on social media after people learned the whole story.

See more on this story at WKBN.com

United Airlines said it will temporarily ground 24 of its Boeing 777 airplanes “out an abundance of caution” after a Boeing 777 had an engine failure in Denver and pieces of the plane fell off while still flying.

See more of this story at KDVR.com

A Colorado man wants other dog owners to be aware of the dangers of living among mountain lions, after saving his dog from a brutal attack last week.

See more of this story at KDVR.com

Unbelievable video captured a firefighter jumping to safety while battling a massive fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood that left seven firefighters hospitalized.

See more of this story at WGNtv.com

The alertness of a Pennsylvania snowplow driver may have saved a young boy’s life when the man spotted the child hiding in a snow tunnel.

See more of this story on WeAreCentralPA.com

The South saw a lot of snow last week, and some drivers in Alabama had a much longer commute home due to Mother Nature. Thankfully some good Samaritans, including a 17-year-old on an ATV, stepped up to help get people on their way.

See more of this story on WHNT.com

An Arkansas man who had his sled stolen from his back porch 30 years ago was recently reunited with the toy during a historic snowfall in the Natural State.

See more of this story on KARK.com

People across several southern states have run into water trouble during the snowstorm, but one woman in Louisiana made sure her kids were clean even if they didn’t have running water at home.

See more of this story at ArkLaTexHomepage.com