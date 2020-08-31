Over 260 pets adopted during Clear the Shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Last week, News 2 visited five local animal shelters as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative and we’re happy to report it was a successful week and weekend!

Over 260 animals found their fur-ever homes, a 21% increase from last year’s Clear the Shelters event. Nearly 150 pets were adopted over the weekend alone.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers from the week:

Charleston Animal Society: 29 dogs, 52 cats, 81 total

Berkeley Animal Center: 25 dogs, 55 cats, 80 total

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary: 13 dogs, 4 cats, 17 total

Dorchester Paws: 18 dogs, 49 cats, 67 total

Pet Helpers: 8 dogs, 16 cats, 24 total

“It’s a great adoption ration for the numbers that we do have and the bottom line is clearing the shelters of the animals we do have,” said Joe Elmore, the president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society. “So, whether it was last year or the year before, its a great day when we can clear the shelter.”

“It was definitely a heavy Saturday and it was really cool because we got to see some longer-stay animals find their homes and some larger dogs and some dogs that didn’t get as much exposure as they would on a normal day,” said Will Howell of Pet Helpers.

Overall, Clear the Shelters was a successful event, but new animals come into the shelters every day and they still need homes!

Reach out to your local shelter about fostering and adoption opportunities and to see any deals or specials on adoption rates.