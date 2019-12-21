Charleston Animal Society waives adoption fees ahead of holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society wants all of their dogs and cats to spend the holidays with their fur-ever families.

To help get the animals home for the holidays, all adoption fees are waived from now through Monday, December 23.

If that isn’t enticing enough, Santa’s elves will even deliver your new pet to your door on Christmas Eve or Christmas Morning (free of charge, of course!)

Charleston Animal Society President and CEO, Joe Elmore, hopes this initiative will help with the overpopulation problem in shelters everywhere.