BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet Ninja! This sweet 10-week-old puppy is super playful and very fun to be around. He is good with other dogs, cats and kids.

Ninja came Berkeley Animal Shelter at 5-days-old after his mom was tragically killed. He and his littermates had to be bottle-fed and raised in their dedicated foster homes.

Ninja will be available this week for adoption.