News 2’s Pet of the Week: Mario

Today’s News 2’s Pet of the Day is Mario!

Mario comes from the Berkeley Animal Center.

They describe him as a great boy between eight and twelve months of age. He loves cats and plays great with other dogs, but also enjoys his space when it comes to one on one attention.

They hope that Mario can find his forever home because he is a favorite of the staff and volunteers.

Berkeley Animal Center’s next event will be at the Carnes Crossroads Wellness Fair on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

They also ask that if you would like to donate anything such as food to the shelter, they can be dropped off or mailed to 502 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, SC, 29461.