BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Albee came to Berkeley Animal Center sick with Parvo, but thanks to the dedication of his foster family, Albee survived and is thriving.

This sweet boy has forgotten about being sick and is a happy, healthy 4 ½-month-old puppy who is full of energy and fun!

Do you think you could give Albee a happy and healthy home? He’s available right now at the Berkeley Animal Center.