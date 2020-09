Blaze is a two year old medium-sized, terroir mix looking for his fur-ever home at the Berkeley Animal Center.

He is house broken, and crate trained andhe can shake, sit, and high five.

Blaze loves walks, toys and he is kid and dog friendly.

If you want to meet blaze, you can head to the Berkeley Animal Center in Moncks Corner off Cypress Gardens Road.

They are open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.