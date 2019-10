BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Brody is a sweet-faced pup in search of a new home and family this fall.

He came to the Berkeley Animal Center emaciated and with demadex mange a couple months ago.

But thanks to a loving foster home, Brody has put on weight, recovered from his skin issues and is doing great.

He loves other dogs and people- big or small. He is estimated to be about a year old and is such a good boy.