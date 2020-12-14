Pets on 2: Berkeley Animal Center – Madeline

Meet Madeline, she is on the hunt for her fur-ever home. Her foster mom says she is the sweetest girl she has ever had. Madeline loves to give and receive attention. She loves to play with her toys but also enjoys a good nap. Madeline is house broken, crate trained, spayed and microchipped. If you want to adopt Madeline, reach out to the Berkeley Animal Shelter for more information.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.