Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Celebrating local businesswomen on International Women’s Day!
Video
Top Stories
US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial
Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked
Judge tosses suit over ‘race-norming’ in NFL dementia tests
Charleston Water System planning temporary water outage in portion of Crowfield Plantation on Tuesday
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Berkeley Animal Center – Major
Pets on 2
by:
Hanna Powers
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 12:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 12:40 PM EST
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Stimulus check calculator: Do you qualify for $1,400?
UK royals absorb shock of revealing Harry, Meghan interview
SCDNR: South Carolinians should remove bird feeders until early spring to protect some species
Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine appointments begin on Monday
Video
Storm Team 2 | Local Weather
University of South Carolina announces plan for return to campus, activities this fall
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says