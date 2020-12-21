Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Virginia’s Lee statue has been removed from the US Capitol
Top Stories
California governor in precautionary coronavirus quarantine
Loeffler’s wealth, Trump loyalty face scrutiny in Georgia
Ezra Vogel, renowned Asia scholar and biographer, dies at 90
CCSO investigating shooting that left one person dead on Secessionville Road
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Toys for Tots
Remarkable Women
Holiday Fun Guide
Home for the Holidays
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Berkeley Animal Center – Pax
Pets on 2
by:
Hanna Powers
Posted:
Dec 21, 2020 / 12:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2020 / 12:38 PM EST
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
“Christmas Star” or the “great conjunction” of Saturn & Jupiter explained
Video
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
New program offers free college degrees to SC prisoners
Deputies arrest off-duty Georgetown County Detention Center employee
South Carolina teacher dies from complications of COVID-19
Charleston International Airport and MUSC release COVID-19 rapid testing schedule update
Trident Health’s president and CEO announces retirement
Video