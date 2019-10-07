Pets on 2: Berkeley Animal Center – Shamus and Angus

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Say hello to Shamus and Angus.

These puppies are special needs and looking for the right home that can help them thrive and meet their medical needs.

Shamus and Angus are 4 ½-month-old mixed breed puppies whose mom was a pit bull terrier and dad was a doxie/Yorkie mix.

The puppies were recently diagnosed with hemophilia A factor eight, meaning they do not produce enough factor 8 to sustain clotting.

If they injure themselves, they will very likely need a blood transfusion.

Because of their genetic condition, these puppies need to either be adopted together or be the only dog in a home. They need to go to families that understand they cannot go to dog parks and rough play can’t happen.

They also need a home whose family can afford their veterinary care.

While they don’t need anything on a daily basis, there will be factors to consider with routine veterinary care and if they get injured, they will need emergency care.