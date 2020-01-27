Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
With Virginia’s final ratification, ERA fight advances
Top Stories
Ex-Illinois lawmaker charged with red-light camera bribery
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Los Angeles unites in grief for adopted son Kobe Bryant
2 Your Roots: The history of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM
Pets on 2: Berkeley Animal Center – Yordie
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Jan 27, 2020 / 03:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2020 / 03:59 PM EST
TRENDING HEADLINES
Cottageville Police thank citizens for help in Saturday night arrest
Watch Live
Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
News 2 Sports Anchor gives a powerful tribute on the late, great Kobe Bryant
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for 2012 Detroit murder in Anderson
Charleston named one of America’s healthiest cities by Parade Magazine
Crews work to recover remains at site of Kobe Bryant’s crash