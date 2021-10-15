Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Avacado

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh has waived an extradition hearing in Florida and will head back to South Carolina to face charges connected to the misallocation of settlement funds in the Gloria Satterfield wrongful death settlement case.

Murdaugh was arrested by agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses at the time of his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida.