Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Charleston receives full accreditation from the American Public Works Association
Top Stories
White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
Video
Birth on a riverbank: Woman’s ordeal shows risks at border
‘Best Christmas present ever’: Virginia man reunites with biological mother after nearly 60 years
Video
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office warns of rise in telephone scam
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
Masters Report
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
Remarkable Women
Holiday Fun Guide
Home for the Holidays
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Billy
Pets on 2
by:
Hanna Powers
Posted:
Dec 15, 2020 / 12:46 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2020 / 12:46 PM EST
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
SC Department of Health and Human Services Director Joshua Baker resigns
Owners of Music Man’s BBQ and Moncks Corner Barbershop talk about community support following fire
Video
Panera Bread opens first location in Mt. Pleasant
Groups calling for “immediate resignation” of Charleston city councilman Harry Griffin
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office warns of rise in telephone scam
Mother of boy abandoned at Goodwill store claims he was kidnapped by man who tried to prostitute her
Video
Charleston receives full accreditation from the American Public Works Association