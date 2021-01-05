Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
DHEC: 2,285 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 302,003 total
Top Stories
‘I am frustrated’: McMaster comments on the slow vaccination process in South Carolina
Video
Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur
EXPLAINER: How do I know when to get my 2nd vaccine shot?
Gov. McMaster announces new plan for GREER fund allocations
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
MLK Parade Submissions
MLK Youth Poetry Slam Submissions
Remarkable Women
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Joni
Pets on 2
by:
Hanna Powers
Posted:
Jan 5, 2021 / 12:45 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2021 / 12:46 PM EST
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
North Carolina man used racial slur, threatened to shoot Zaxby’s employee after leaving drive-through, police say
SC Dept. of Ed: Teachers, support staff and daycare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1b
Authorities investigating shooting near Summerville apartment; no injuries reported
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Al Cannon Detention Center
Lowcountry woman speaks about stimulus check problem, shares advice for others
Video
Victims of collision involving Charleston County deputy identified
MLK Jr. Day Parade Submissions