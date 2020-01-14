Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Las Vegas animal rescue: Cowboy hat-wearing pigeon dies
Top Stories
Census Bureau plans hundreds of ads in 13 languages for 2020
Man asks judge’s leave for sword battle with ex-wife, lawyer
US drinking more now than just before Prohibition
Lawyer: Death row inmate went from life-taker to lifesaver
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Penny
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Jan 14, 2020 / 11:49 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2020 / 11:49 AM EST
TRENDING HEADLINES
Dash cam video shows moments before deadly car crash in Georgia
Man dies after falling several floors at a shipyard in North Charleston
CPD seeking wanted woman
Plans for Lowcountry Transit System moving forward
Chick-fil-A employee gets new home from customer
School nurse saves life of high school student
One arrested following pursuit that caused accident involving CPD cruisers