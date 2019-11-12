Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Peper

Hey friends, meet Turkey! This pocket-sized 24-lb red brindle stud muffin is 5 months old and ready for his forever home. He loves to play fetch with his humans and is chock full of puppy energy, so he would do great in a home that has another canine companion to show him the ropes of respectful play. Eager to romp with other dogs and curious of (but not reactive to) cats. A slow and supervised intro to your furry family members is always recommended. He’s young, teachable, and past the puppy teething phase. If you’re looking for a smallish, active pup to complete your family, Turkey’s your guy.❤️

Come meet him at Berkeley Animal Center.