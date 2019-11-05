Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Shuck oysters for a cause at the 6th annual Oysters for Autism fundraiser
Top Stories
Attorney: Buffalo Wild Wings needs to revamp training
Sheriff: Louisiana man rode electric cart from bar to bar
Justices struggle with copyright case involving pirate ship
ABC says interview with Epstein accuser wasn’t ready to air
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Rossy
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Nov 5, 2019 / 11:51 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2019 / 11:51 AM EST
TRENDING HEADLINES
Police searching for 2 men who robbed a family dollar in Walterboro
Mount Pleasant police take barricaded subject into custody
ELECTION GUIDE: Candidates in three cities hope for your vote in mayoral races
Radar
Storm Team 2
News
After violating rules, Oceanside Landsharks fall to 4 seed entering playoffs
Community Calendar