Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Police: One person shot in Georgetown Tuesday morning
Top Stories
The Latest: Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death
Charleston County launches housing court program to help residents facing eviction
Cuban foreign minister: Warming with US is irreversible
Man shot in Colleton County; bullet shatters pocket knife, deflects round
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Haunted History
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Charleston Animal Society – Rayban
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Oct 1, 2019 / 12:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2019 / 12:05 PM EDT
Rayban is available right now at the Charleston Animal Society.
TRENDING HEADLINES
Two nights in a row patrons are held at gunpoint outside of popular King Street tapas restaurant
Husband of woman killed in alligator attack on Hilton Head files another lawsuit
Do you qualify?: Lottery tax rebate checks are on the way
Record number of SC lottery players win with all 2’s
Storm Team 2
LIST: Charleston roads close due to 8′ high tide on Tuesday
Man shot in Colleton County; bullet shatters pocket knife, deflects round