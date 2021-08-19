Pets on 2: Daffodil and Iris – Pet Helpers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Could charges be dropped against a man who made threats towards a Mount Pleasant daycare back in 2019? That is what attorneys pushed for during a hearing Thursday.

Attorneys for Michael Gorlitsky, who was charged with disturbing schools back in August 2019, attended a virtual motion hearing in a Charleston County court Thursday, hoping to have charges against the man overturned because of a technicality.