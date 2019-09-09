Pets on 2: DJ the Shepherd mix is looking for a loving home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet DJ, this 7-month-old Shepherd mix loves people and other dogs.

He was in a temporary foster home for the hurricane and did great with kids.

DJ is mostly potty trained and is working on leash manners. His siblings have been adopted and he is just waiting on his forever.

Join Berkeley Animal Center at Petsmart in Summerville for their national adoption weekend on Saturday, September 14th from 10am-2pm.

On Sunday, shelter volunteers will be at Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s Lowcountry Adoption Event at Magnolia Plantation from 2-5PM.

Look for them at the Berkeley Animal Center tent with a couple of dogs at the Pet Supplies Plus table.

With the community’s help, Berkeley Animal Center placed over 100 animals into foster homes for Hurricane Dorian and some found their forever homes with those fosters!

They are in desperate need of adult dog food, leashes, toys and bleach. Those can be dropped off or delivered to 502 Cypress Gardens Road Moncks Corner.